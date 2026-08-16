Ball Flying Out of Stadium Causes Accident: Bizarre Incident in Uruguay

A rare, intriguing and simultaneously dangerous incident was recorded in South American football. During an official match in Uruguay’s second division, a ball that left the pitch flew directly onto a roadway and caused a traffic accident.

The unusual incident Uruguay Montevideo and Paysandú occurred during the match between the two clubs.

Road accident outside the stadium and a 20-minute traffic jam

During a tense spell of the game, a powerful shot sent the ball over the stadium stands and onto a nearby roadway:

Unexpected impact: The ball landed on the road, struck one of the moving cars and caused an unexpected accident;

Traffic disruption: As a result of the traffic accident, vehicle movement on the street was completely halted for approximately 20 minutes ;

No injuries: Fortunately, no one was injured in the unexpected car accident, and no serious damage was reported.

Local police and the relevant services quickly dealt with the situation and restored traffic on the road shortly afterward.

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