Xiaomi introduces new massager with muscle heating function

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is updating its line of gadgets for a healthy lifestyle. Under the Mijia brand, the company has unveiled the new Mijia Long Handle Fascia Gun 3 Heat Edition, which not only massages but also features muscle heating. This device is designed for athletes and office professionals to help relieve body tension more effectively. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

The main feature of the new model is the Heat Edition function reflected in its name. The device has three temperature modes, allowing muscles to be heated during the massage process. According to ixbt.com, this approach improves blood circulation and relieves muscle fatigue faster than traditional massagers.

Design and ease of use

Xiaomi engineers paid special attention to the ergonomics of the device. The massager has a curved body shaped like the number "7", allowing the user to independently massage hard-to-reach parts of the body. The kit includes long and short handles that can be quickly swapped as needed.

With the long handle, the user can massage the lower back, shoulders, and shoulder blade areas without assistance. The short handle provides convenience when working with arm, thigh, and calf muscles. Additionally, three interchangeable attachments designed for different muscle groups are included in the set.

Technical specifications and power

The device is equipped with a brushless electric motor providing a pressure force of up to 12 kg. The massage stroke depth is 6 mm, which is sufficient to affect deep subcutaneous tissues. Users are offered three speed levels and two operating modes — constant and variable stroke frequency.

As for autonomy, the Mijia Long Handle Fascia Gun 3 Heat Edition has the following features:

1900 mAh battery capacity;

Up to 30 days of use on a single charge;

Charging via a modern USB Type-C port;

Compact and lightweight body.

The new gadget will go on sale in the Chinese market starting July 1st for approximately 75 US dollars (499 yuan). Given the popularity of Xiaomi massagers in the Uzbekistan market, this model is expected to appear on the shelves of local retailers and online stores soon.