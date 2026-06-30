Major changes in the Netherlands national team: Van Dijk and Koeman expected to leave

The Netherlands national team's unsuccessful participation in the 2026 World Cup is expected to trigger a period of serious reforms in the country's football. Following the defeat in the quarter-final match against Morocco, speculations that team captain Virgil van Dijk and head coach Ronald Koeman will leave their posts are growing by the day. This is reported by Goal.com news provides.

Former footballer Ronald de Boer, in an interview with talkSPORT, spoke about the current situation in the Dutch camp, emphasizing that a new era is likely to begin in the team. According to him, Ronald Koeman will resign of his own accord due to his contract expiring and increasing pressure. If he does not do so, the federation's technical director Nigel de Jong may still make a decisive move.

Captain's farewell and coaching change

For Virgil van Dijk, considered the backbone of the team, this tournament could be his last on the international stage. The currently 34-year-old defender will be 37 by the next major tournament — Euro 2028. According to Ronald de Boer, the Liverpool star will officially announce the end of his international career in the coming days.

Ronald Koeman also admitted in post-match interviews that he needs to think about his future. The Dutch football community feels that the team needs new ideas and a "new fire." The fact that only two clear shots were taken in 120 minutes during the match against Morocco caused sharp objections from fans and experts who support traditional attacking football.

For the first time in its history, the Netherlands national team left the World Cup without reaching the quarter-finals. This result served as a serious signal for the country's football federation. While Ronald de Boer recognized Virgil van Dijk as a great captain, he noted that sometimes leaving at the right time is also an act of courage.

Now, the main focus will be on the name of the new coach. The management led by Nigel de Jong has begun searching for a specialist to prepare the national team for the Euro 2028 qualifying stage. There is no doubt that the expected changes will define the face of Dutch football for the next decade.