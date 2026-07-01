Azamat Abduraimov harshly criticizes Fabio Cannavaro's tenure

Uzbek football legend Azamat Abduraimov evaluated the performance of Fabio Cannavaro, head coach of the Uzbekistan national team, at the 2026 World Cup.

In an interview with Russia's Sport-Express, the specialist noted that the appointment of the Italian coach did not provide the expected advantage to the national team. In his view, keeping Temur Kapadze in the position could have also been a logical decision.

There is a positive side to Cannavaro's appointment

Azamat Abduraimov acknowledged Fabio Cannavaro's prestige in world football and his immense achievements as a player.

He noted that since the Italian specialist arrived, he took a different perspective on the players. As a result, some young players who had not previously appeared in the national team squad were given an opportunity.

«Appointing Cannavaro as head coach has both positive and negative sides. As a player, he has immense prestige and a great name in world football», said Abduraimov.

The specialist pointed to the appearance of 19-year-old Behruz Karimov in the starting lineup as one of these positive changes.

In his opinion, it would have been much more difficult for such a young player to secure a place in the starting lineup at a World Cup under previous coaches.

«Cannavaro failed to show superiority over Kapadze»

At the same time, Azamat Abduraimov openly stated that Cannavaro's coaching career has not been as expected.

In his view, the Italian specialist failed to prove in practice that he is superior to local coaches.

«It can be said quite frankly that Cannavaro's arrival instead of Kapadze provided no advantage», he said.

Abduraimov expressed that he had hoped Cannavaro, being one of the strongest defenders in world football history, would strengthen the Uzbekistan national team's defensive line.

However, the World Cup result did not meet these expectations. The Uzbekistan national team conceded a total of 11 goals in three matches.

The goalkeeper position became a weak point

The Uzbek football legend noted that a number of mistakes were made in squad selection during the World Cup.

In his view, the goalkeeper position became one of the most problematic areas for the national team. In some matches, the lack of cohesion between the defense and the goalkeeper negatively impacted the result.

The second half of the decisive match against the Democratic Republic of the Congo was also specifically criticized.

According to Abduraimov, Uzbekistan lost control of the game after the break. The coaching staff failed to rectify the situation through timely substitutions and tactical changes.

«The team acted completely unsuccessfully in the second half. The coaching staff could not take the necessary measures to maintain the winning score», he said.

Abduraimov supports local coaches

Azamat Abduraimov openly stated that he supports having a local specialist lead the Uzbekistan national team.

He noted that the issue is not just about Cannavaro's high salary. If a famous foreign coach brings new knowledge, experience, and a system to the country's football, the funds spent on them can be understood.

The specialist cited Guus Hiddink's tenure with the Russian national team as an example in this regard.

Hiddink brought not only results but also a new perspective and vast experience to Russian football. In Abduraimov's opinion, such an influence is not yet visible in Cannavaro's tenure.

Lack of Uzbek coaches in the staff criticized

Another important issue concerning Abduraimov is the absence of local specialists in Cannavaro's coaching staff.

In his view, when a foreign coach arrives, Uzbek specialists should work alongside them to gain experience.

«Currently, there is not a single Uzbek coach in Cannavaro's staff to learn experience. What legacy will Cannavaro and his staff leave behind?» said Abduraimov.

This question shows that Cannavaro's tenure should be evaluated not only by current results but also by his contribution to the future of Uzbekistan football.

His father deeply saddened by the results

During the interview, Azamat Abduraimov was also asked about the thoughts of his father, Uzbek football legend Berodir Abduraimov, regarding the World Cup.

Azamat Abduraimov said he had not yet discussed this topic in detail with his father. He informed that his father is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

«Of course, he watched the national team's games and I know he is deeply saddened by the results. Perhaps his evaluation of Cannavaro and the team's play will be even harsher than mine», he said.

Additionally, he recalled that his father took the death of Nikita Simonyan very hard. For the Abduraimov family, Simonyan was a true example of loyalty and professionalism in football.

Uzbekistan concludes its first World Cup with defeats

As a reminder, the Uzbekistan national team participated in the final stage of the World Cup for the first time in its history.

Fabio Cannavaro's pupils faced Colombia, Portugal, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the group stage. The national team suffered defeats in all three matches and failed to reach the playoff stage.

According to Azamat Abduraimov, a broader analysis of the World Cup participation can be carried out later. However, the initial conclusion is that Cannavaro's appointment has not yet provided a significant advantage to the national team.