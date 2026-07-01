High-scoring graduates in Russia to receive vanity phone numbers as gifts

·30·Technology
High-scoring graduates in Russia to receive vanity phone numbers as gifts

The Russian Ministry of Education is introducing a unique way to motivate school graduates. Starting in 2026, students who achieve high results in the Unified State Exam (USE) will be provided with special mobile phone numbers containing five consecutive digits. This initiative is designed to increase interest in learning among young people and recognize their success. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the report by ixbt.com, graduates who score a total of 200 points or more in two or more subjects will be eligible for this benefit. The gifted number combinations will include the digits "555", symbolically representing the student's excellent grades. The promotion is planned to run throughout the year.

Statistics and scope

According to preliminary data, the number of high scorers in Russia is increasing year by year. For example, analysis of current indicators shows that 933 graduates surpassed the 200-point threshold. Those with even higher results include 76 who scored 300 points and 8 who scored 400 points. One graduate even achieved the maximum result of 500 points.

This project is being implemented in cooperation with MegaFon and Yota, major Russian telecom operators. To obtain a vanity number, graduates must provide documents confirming their high scores. Existing subscribers can apply via their personal account, while new users are required to register special SIM cards.

Age limit and technical requirements

According to the project terms, numbers with the "555" combination will be available only to subscribers under 20 years of age. This restriction ensures the project is specifically targeted at school graduates and young students. Experts believe that such vanity numbers serve as a symbol of social status and success for young people.

In the Uzbek experience, mobile operators also conduct various social campaigns, but the practice of awarding vanity numbers for educational achievements has not yet become widespread. This Russian experience is seen as an interesting example of the integration of the digital economy and the education system.

As a reminder, vanity and easy-to-remember mobile numbers are usually sold via auctions or at high prices. Such a state-level initiative allows for the motivation of talented youth without additional costs.

RussiaEducationTechnologyMobile CommunicationsExam
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