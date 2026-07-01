Refereeing Controversy in England vs DR Congo: Harry Kane Demands Penalty

The match between the England national team and DR Congo was marked by a major refereeing controversy. A disputed incident occurring just before the end of the first half sparked heated debates not only among the players on the pitch but also among the football community and renowned experts. Although team captain Harry Kane went down inside the opponent's penalty area, the match referee judged it as a simulation. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Events began unfavorably for England. After Yoane Wissa hit the post, the English launched a counter-attack. Harry Kane fell to the ground following a collision with opposing goalkeeper Lionel Mpassi. England players and fans immediately demanded a penalty, but the head referee did not stop the game. Although the VAR system reviewed the situation, the on-field decision stood, and no penalty was awarded.

Expert Opinions: Penalty or Simulation?

The situation caused a divide among English football legends. Alan Shearer sharply criticized the referee's decision on BBC One, emphasizing that it was a clear penalty. "There is no doubt there was contact. For me, that is a penalty. Kane might have tried to make the most of the situation, but the goalkeeper touched him with his hands. If the keeper comes out that aggressively, the striker has every reason to go down," Shearer said.

Former goalkeeper Paul Robinson agreed with this view. According to him, the referees made a serious mistake and there was a clear foul here, not just a feeling of patriotism. However, England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney took a completely different position.

According to Rooney, Harry Kane was slightly artificial in this situation. "I'm always on the side of the attackers, but in this case, Kane looked like he threw himself toward the goalkeeper. He tripped over himself and looked for contact. In my opinion, it wasn't a penalty," Rooney noted.

This incident was a psychological blow to the England national team, as they went into the break trailing 1-0. After the match, debates continued on social media regarding the referee's decision and the effectiveness of the VAR system. So far, UEFA or relevant organizations have not issued an official statement regarding the refereeing.