Serious Flaw in Apple Privacy System: Hide My Email Exposes User Addresses

·26·Technology
Serious Flaw in Apple Privacy System: Hide My Email Exposes User Addresses

A serious error has been discovered in Hide My Email, one of Apple's most popular features aimed at protecting users' personal data. It has become known that due to this flaw, users' real email addresses are being disclosed to third parties. This could deal a serious blow to the Apple brand's reputation regarding security and privacy. Techcrunch.com reports on this.

According to 404 Media, cybersecurity expert Tyler Murphy identified this vulnerability and tested it in practice. The Hide My Email service was originally intended to hide the user's real email and create temporary, random addresses instead. However, a system error allows this hidden shell to be easily bypassed.

Scope of Risk and Expert Warning

Tyler Murphy, founder of the EasyOptOuts service, notes that he warned Apple about this problem a year ago. Despite this, the tech giant has not yet taken measures to eliminate the flaw. In experiments conducted by Murphy, it was possible to identify the real email addresses behind the hidden ones in 100 percent of cases.

So far, the technical details of this vulnerability have not been made public. This was done for security reasons to prevent hackers from using this information to organize mass attacks. According to the expert, the exposure of an email address makes it much easier to find other personal information of the user, including their address and phone numbers.

Apple and Privacy Issues

This is not the first controversial case related to Apple's privacy promises. TechCrunch recalls that in 2022, iPhone smartphones were sued because they continued to send data to company servers even when the analytics data collection function was turned off. Additionally, in 2023, it was proven that the function to hide devices' MAC addresses was also ineffective in practice.

Given the high number of iPhone and iCloud users among Uzbek users, relying on the Hide My Email function may currently be risky. Although Apple has not provided an official comment on this situation, it is expected that this error will be fixed via a system update soon.

At a time when the company has built its marketing strategy specifically around "privacy," such technical errors are bound to lower users' trust in the brand. For now, users are advised to be cautious when registering on suspicious websites.

AppleiPhonePrivacyCybersecurityTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Steam Machine performance may vary up to 15% due to memory configurationSteam Machine performance may vary up to 15% due to memory configurationToday, 00:50Cinder City Game Becomes a Real Test for PCs: 64 GB RAMCinder City Game Becomes a Real Test for PCs: 64 GB RAMToday, 00:30Elon Musk's New Project: SpaceX Developing AI-Powered GadgetElon Musk's New Project: SpaceX Developing AI-Powered GadgetYesterday, 23:58Ashton Kutcher Leaves Sound Ventures to Found New Venture FundAshton Kutcher Leaves Sound Ventures to Found New Venture FundYesterday, 23:56A New Giant in AI Infrastructure: Together AI Valuation Reaches $8.3 BillionA New Giant in AI Infrastructure: Together AI Valuation Reaches $8.3 BillionYesterday, 23:28China Tests Future Space Hospital and Biological Laboratory TechnologiesChina Tests Future Space Hospital and Biological Laboratory TechnologiesYesterday, 23:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth