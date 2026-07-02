Serious Flaw in Apple Privacy System: Hide My Email Exposes User Addresses

A serious error has been discovered in Hide My Email, one of Apple's most popular features aimed at protecting users' personal data. It has become known that due to this flaw, users' real email addresses are being disclosed to third parties. This could deal a serious blow to the Apple brand's reputation regarding security and privacy. Techcrunch.com reports on this.

According to 404 Media, cybersecurity expert Tyler Murphy identified this vulnerability and tested it in practice. The Hide My Email service was originally intended to hide the user's real email and create temporary, random addresses instead. However, a system error allows this hidden shell to be easily bypassed.

Scope of Risk and Expert Warning

Tyler Murphy, founder of the EasyOptOuts service, notes that he warned Apple about this problem a year ago. Despite this, the tech giant has not yet taken measures to eliminate the flaw. In experiments conducted by Murphy, it was possible to identify the real email addresses behind the hidden ones in 100 percent of cases.

So far, the technical details of this vulnerability have not been made public. This was done for security reasons to prevent hackers from using this information to organize mass attacks. According to the expert, the exposure of an email address makes it much easier to find other personal information of the user, including their address and phone numbers.

Apple and Privacy Issues

This is not the first controversial case related to Apple's privacy promises. TechCrunch recalls that in 2022, iPhone smartphones were sued because they continued to send data to company servers even when the analytics data collection function was turned off. Additionally, in 2023, it was proven that the function to hide devices' MAC addresses was also ineffective in practice.

Given the high number of iPhone and iCloud users among Uzbek users, relying on the Hide My Email function may currently be risky. Although Apple has not provided an official comment on this situation, it is expected that this error will be fixed via a system update soon.

At a time when the company has built its marketing strategy specifically around "privacy," such technical errors are bound to lower users' trust in the brand. For now, users are advised to be cautious when registering on suspicious websites.