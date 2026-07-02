Cinder City Game Becomes a Real Test for PCs: 64 GB RAM

·27·Technology
Cinder City Game Becomes a Real Test for PCs: 64 GB RAM

Technical requirements in the PC gaming industry are growing rapidly, but the new project from Big Fire Games studio has exceeded all expectations. The upcoming game titled Cinder City is surprising even users with the most powerful gaming rigs with its system requirements. The amount of resources required for the game to run stably is several times higher than modern standards. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, a minimum of 32 GB of RAM is required to launch Cinder City. In the recommended system requirements, this figure is set at exactly 64 GB. This is a rare occurrence even for the most demanding games currently on the market, making the project a unique "memory glutton".

Technical Capabilities and Graphics Power

The game is not limited to just RAM. While an NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics card is listed in the minimum requirements, an RTX 4060 graphics card and a Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU are required for high-quality graphics and smooth gameplay. Such requirements indicate that the game is visually very rich and complex.

According to information on the Steam platform, Cinder City is a cinematic third-person shooter with an open world set in the Seoul of the near future. The project is being created in the Unreal Engine 5 engine. Usually, games in this engine are known for putting a heavy load on the GPU, but in the case of Cinder City, the main emphasis is on the RAM capacity.

Developer Caution or Optimization Issues?

According to experts, such high requirements could have two reasons. First, the developers may aim to ensure a memory reserve to load a vast number of objects in the open world simultaneously. On the other hand, this may indicate that the game is not yet fully optimized.

So far, the official release date for Cinder City has not been announced. Nevertheless, this project is causing heated discussions among PC gaming enthusiasts. This news is also important for Uzbek gamers, as 64 GB of RAM is not yet standard even for many professional workstations.

In conclusion, if these requirements remain unchanged, Cinder City is expected to go down in history as one of the most resource-demanding games of the coming years. Users will have to think about upgrading their devices before the game is released.

Cinder CityBig Fire GamesSteamUnreal Engine 5GPU
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Steam Machine performance may vary up to 15% due to memory configurationSteam Machine performance may vary up to 15% due to memory configurationToday, 00:50Serious Flaw in Apple Privacy System: Hide My Email Exposes User AddressesSerious Flaw in Apple Privacy System: Hide My Email Exposes User AddressesToday, 00:28Elon Musk's New Project: SpaceX Developing AI-Powered GadgetElon Musk's New Project: SpaceX Developing AI-Powered GadgetYesterday, 23:58Ashton Kutcher Leaves Sound Ventures to Found New Venture FundAshton Kutcher Leaves Sound Ventures to Found New Venture FundYesterday, 23:56A New Giant in AI Infrastructure: Together AI Valuation Reaches $8.3 BillionA New Giant in AI Infrastructure: Together AI Valuation Reaches $8.3 BillionYesterday, 23:28China Tests Future Space Hospital and Biological Laboratory TechnologiesChina Tests Future Space Hospital and Biological Laboratory TechnologiesYesterday, 23:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth