Cinder City Game Becomes a Real Test for PCs: 64 GB RAM

Technical requirements in the PC gaming industry are growing rapidly, but the new project from Big Fire Games studio has exceeded all expectations. The upcoming game titled Cinder City is surprising even users with the most powerful gaming rigs with its system requirements. The amount of resources required for the game to run stably is several times higher than modern standards. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, a minimum of 32 GB of RAM is required to launch Cinder City. In the recommended system requirements, this figure is set at exactly 64 GB. This is a rare occurrence even for the most demanding games currently on the market, making the project a unique "memory glutton".

Technical Capabilities and Graphics Power

The game is not limited to just RAM. While an NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics card is listed in the minimum requirements, an RTX 4060 graphics card and a Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU are required for high-quality graphics and smooth gameplay. Such requirements indicate that the game is visually very rich and complex.

According to information on the Steam platform, Cinder City is a cinematic third-person shooter with an open world set in the Seoul of the near future. The project is being created in the Unreal Engine 5 engine. Usually, games in this engine are known for putting a heavy load on the GPU, but in the case of Cinder City, the main emphasis is on the RAM capacity.

Developer Caution or Optimization Issues?

According to experts, such high requirements could have two reasons. First, the developers may aim to ensure a memory reserve to load a vast number of objects in the open world simultaneously. On the other hand, this may indicate that the game is not yet fully optimized.

So far, the official release date for Cinder City has not been announced. Nevertheless, this project is causing heated discussions among PC gaming enthusiasts. This news is also important for Uzbek gamers, as 64 GB of RAM is not yet standard even for many professional workstations.

In conclusion, if these requirements remain unchanged, Cinder City is expected to go down in history as one of the most resource-demanding games of the coming years. Users will have to think about upgrading their devices before the game is released.