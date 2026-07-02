Joan Laporta mocks Real Madrid: "They are trying to hide their own problems"

·37·Sport
Joan Laporta mocks Real Madrid: "They are trying to hide their own problems"

Relations between the two giants of Spanish football — Barcelona and Real Madrid — have reached a breaking point. The president of the Catalan club, Joan Laporta, sharply criticized the recent actions of the Madrid club, calling them mere "childishness" and an attempt to distract attention. This was reported by Mundo Deportivo. Goal.com reports on this.

At the center of the conflict is a special report submitted to UEFA by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. The Madrid side is demanding strict sanctions against Barcelona regarding the "Negreira case". However, Joan Laporta, in an interview at the Spotify Camp Nou stadium, emphasized that these attempts would yield no results and that UEFA is assessing the situation correctly.

Political games and internal crisis

According to Laporta, the Real Madrid leadership is using this scandal to hide its own internal problems. In particular, he pointed to the difficulties the Madrid club faces in becoming a joint-stock company and the logistical issues surrounding the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. "They want to justify their illogical actions by prolonging this issue, but it will not help them," said the Barcelona chief.

The Catalan president considers the 500-page document prepared by Real Madrid to be mere "smoke and mirrors". According to him, the opposing side has failed to provide a single piece of concrete evidence in court proceedings. Barcelona, meanwhile, has submitted all necessary documents and is ready to prove its innocence.

The deterioration of relations was also caused by Florentino Perez's statement suggesting that 14 La Liga championship titles were allegedly stolen. Laporta rejected these accusations and threatened that Barcelona would take them to court if the Madrid club does not withdraw its baseless claims.

Currently, communication between the two clubs has completely broken down. Previously, Florentino Perez also admitted that relations with Barcelona had deteriorated beyond repair. This conflict is expected to continue not only on the pitch but also in the legal and political arenas. UEFA is not in a hurry to make a final decision yet, but Laporta is confident that the organization is on his side.

BarcelonaReal MadridJoan LaportaFlorentino PerezLa Liga
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