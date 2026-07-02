World Cup 2026: USA beat Bosnia and Herzegovina to reach Round of 16

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World Cup 2026: USA beat Bosnia and Herzegovina to reach Round of 16

The next match in the Round of 32 of the World Cup 2026 took place between the national teams of the USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In the match held in Santa Clara, the USA, one of the tournament hosts, secured a confident 2-0 victory to advance to the next stage.

Balogun opened the scoring in the first half

Both teams played cautiously in the opening part of the match.

Near the end of the first half, in the 45th minute, Folarin Balogun scored to put the USA ahead.

Thus, the hosts went into the break with a minimal advantage.

USA reduced to 10 men

In the 64th minute of the second half, Balogun was sent off.

Consequently, the USA had to play the remainder of the match with one man less. However, the Americans remained solid in defense and did not allow the opponent to equalize.

Tillman sealed the victory

In the 82nd minute, Malik Tillman scored the second goal, effectively deciding the outcome of the match.

Bosnia and Herzegovina tried to change the situation in the remaining minutes, but the USA goal remained untouched.

Next opponent — Belgium

The USA will face the Belgium national team in the next round.

Belgium secured their place in the Round of 16 by defeating Senegal in their previous match following a super comeback.

Match details

World Cup 2026. Round of 32

USA — Bosnia and Herzegovina — 2:0

July 2, Santa Clara.

Goals: Balogun, 45; Tillman, 82.

Yellow card: Radelich, 80.

Red card: Balogun, 64.

Lineups

USA: Fris, Freeman, Richards, Ream, Anthony Robinson, Dest (Berhalter, 88), McKennie (Reyna, 90+5), Adams, Tillman, Balogun, Pulisic (Pepi, 88).

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Vasil, Kolashinac (Memisevic, 75), Katic (Tabakovic, 75), Radelich, Muharemovic, Gigovic, Sunic (Tahirovic, 51), Demirovic, Alajbegovic, Bajraktarevic (Gigovic, 51), Dzeko (Mahmic, 51).

Hosts take another step forward

Despite being a man down, the USA maintained the result and even managed to score a second goal.

Fans are now looking forward to another exciting clash between the USA and Belgium.

USABosnia and HerzegovinaSanta ClaraFolarin BalogunMalik Tillman
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