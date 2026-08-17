What Will the «Fair Justice – 2030» Strategy Signed by the President Change?

·16·Uzbekistan
What Will the «Fair Justice – 2030» Strategy Signed by the President Change?

A historic document aimed at fundamentally transforming the judicial and legal system in Uzbekistan and reliably protecting citizens’ rights and freedoms has been signed. By presidential decree, the «Fair Justice – 2030» Strategy, aimed at building a people-oriented and impartial system that upholds human dignity, was officially approved.

This conceptual document was developed under the noble motto «Courts — the people-oriented and fair foundation of justice and the pillar of truth in New Uzbekistan» and seeks to ensure the absolute independence and openness of the judiciary.

6 key pillars of reforms through 2030

In accordance with the Strategy, the renewal of the system and the strengthening of public trust will be carried out in the following six priority areas:

  • 1. «People’s Court»: Ensuring complete openness and transparency in the activities of the judiciary, expanding citizens’ access to information, and creating a convenient system free from excessive bureaucracy;

  • 2. «Stronghold of Justice»: Establishing an independent justice institution that is completely free from any external pressure, influence or interference and is based on human rights and the rule of law;

  • 3. «Guaranteed Justice»: Ensuring that every decision issued is lawful, fair and well-founded, while strengthening guarantees for the full restoration of the violated rights of citizens and entrepreneurs;

  • 4. «Guardians of Justice»: Nurturing and forming a corps of judges with high moral, ethical and professional qualifications who are principled and honest;

  • 5. «Digital Justice»: Fully transferring court proceedings to electronic form and broadly introducing artificial intelligence and modern digital technologies into the justice system;

  • 6. «International Recognition»: Integrating the requirements of the most advanced international standards and conventions in the fields of justice and human rights into national legislation and practice.

This large-scale Strategy will help transform Uzbekistan’s judicial system from a punitive body into a genuine institution of justice that reliably protects the lawful interests of every citizen.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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