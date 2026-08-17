Why Anan Khalaili’s Move to Inter Fell Through

Goal.com reported that Israeli footballer Anan Khalaili’s failed transfer to Italian club Inter became one of the key events of the summer transfer window. The forward, initially expected to join the Milan club, saw the move collapse after failing to meet medical and fitness requirements. As a result, Inter’s management was forced to change its plans and focus on signing a defender. This is what Goal.com reports .

The player’s agent, Boaz Goren, told 103FM radio in an interview why the deal fell through and how they moved on from the situation. He said it was not easy to accept that negotiations with Inter had been suspended, but once it became clear that the problem could not be resolved, both sides approached the situation calmly. The agent and the player even laughed it off and quickly moved on to their next steps.

Medical Requirements and the England Option

According to the agent, there are significant differences between the medical protocols of the Italian and English football leagues. Once it became clear that Anan Khalaili could not play in Italy under the country’s regulations, clubs from other leagues began showing active interest. In particular, Premier League side Crystal Palace acted quickly to sign the player.

Crystal Palace’s doctors reportedly assessed the player’s condition in a very short time and cleared him to play. Boaz Goren said it took just two minutes to complete the medical examination and resolve all the issues in England. As a result, the Israeli footballer will continue his career in the English league.

Although Inter had always been the player’s preferred option, the transfer fell through because of the situation that arose. The agent noted that the Milan club was the first choice because of its playing system, while Crystal Palace was viewed as the second option. Nevertheless, many prominent European clubs expressed interest in the player before the transfer window closed.