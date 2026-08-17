11:0 in the Champions League! «Nasaf» women’s team thrashed Lao club

·35·Sport
11:0 in the Champions League! «Nasaf» women’s team thrashed Lao club

The new season of the AFC Women’s Champions League began with a genuine goal fest and historic success for the Uzbek champions. «Nasaf» («Sevinch») women’s team, representing the city of Qarshi, faced Laos’ «Master» in the first qualifying round of the tournament and defeated their opponents 11:0.

Enjoying complete dominance throughout the match, the Uzbek players scored 11 unanswered goals and demonstrated their strong potential on the Asian stage.

11 goals against «Master»: Four players score braces

«Nasaf» players launched relentless attacks from the opening minutes of the match:

  • Lyudmila Karachik: scored twice with precise strikes in the 20th and 39th minutes to extend the lead;

  • Diyoraxon Habibullayeva: found the net in the 32nd and 47th minutes to complete a brace;

  • Nilufar Qudratova: scored two consecutive goals at the end of the first half (in the 43rd and 45+2nd minutes);

  • Maftuna Shoimova: scored twice, in the 55th and 90+3rd minutes;

  • Single goals: Ilvina Ablyakimova (67th minute), Mehribon Egamberdiyeva (83rd minute) and Zarina Norboyeva (90th minute) each scored once to seal the emphatic victory.

Match report and lineups

AFC Women’s Champions League. Preliminary round

«Nasaf» (Uzbekistan) — «Master» (Laos) 11:0

«Nasaf» lineup:

16. Maftuna Jonimqulova, 15. Umida Zoirova, 17. Shodiya Tosheva, 97. Laylo Tilovova, 8. Ilvina Ablyakimova, 9. Maftuna Shoimova, 19. Zarina Mamatkarimova, 7. Lyudmila Karachik, 10. Mehribon Egamberdiyeva, 23. Diyoraxon Habibullayeva, 77. Nilufar Qudratova.

Substitutes: 12. Zaynab Toyirova, 32. Zarina Saidova, 2. Madina Hikmatova, 5. Sitora Nabiyeva, 14. Greys Adams, 18. Shahrizoda Hayrullayeva, 20. Zarina Norboyeva, 21. Xonzoda Xolboyeva, 22. Soliha Husniddinova.

«Master FC» lineup:

  1. Lina Latsami, 16. Jantima Kayeoduanghay, 22. Sengdeuan Fongfailat, 9. Jidafa Damri, 12. Choneni Ksayyasan, 11. Fanikon Vannalat, 13. Anafon Amanpong, 15. Kantisa Inchamnan, 17. Eymi Kahapana, 19. Makchanta Fimmason, 21. Pong Keosavang.

    Substitutes: 99. Simma Sayengfachun, 14. Tikamporn Yavara, 7. Sisavat Sisuvan, 77. Kingkam Vanlokam.

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NasafUzbekistanLaosAFCKarshi
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