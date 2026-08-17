Uzbekistan Faces a Major Test: Argentina Await

·55·Sport
Uzbekistan Faces a Major Test: Argentina Await

The Uzbekistan national team is set for very serious matches in late September and early October. According to the information you provided, Fabio Cannavaro’s side is expected to face the Argentina national team in China on September 30.

If the match goes ahead as planned, it will be more than a prestigious friendly for Uzbekistan—it will be a major opportunity to test the team against top-level opposition.

September 24 — Match against Iran in Tashkent

According to Championat.asia, Cannavaro’s team will face another strong opponent six days before the match against Argentina.

The Uzbekistan–Iran match is scheduled to take place in Tashkent on September 24 .

As Iran is considered one of the strongest national teams in Asian football, this game will give Cannavaro an opportunity to put his squad and tactical solutions to a serious test.

Next stop — China and Argentina

On September 30, attention will turn to China.

The Uzbekistan national team’s match against Argentina could become one of the most anticipated events of the autumn for football fans.

Against an opponent of this caliber, the result will not be the only important factor; it will also be crucial to see how Uzbekistan’s players respond to intense pressure, high speed and individual skill.

For Cannavaro, it will be an opportunity to test his ideas with the national team at the highest level.

Another difficult away match on October 6

The schedule does not end there.

On October 6, Uzbekistan are scheduled to face the Republic of Korea away .

Thus, within a short period, the national team could face three strong opponents:

September 24 — Uzbekistan vs Iran, Tashkent
September 30 — Uzbekistan vs Argentina, China
October 6 — Republic of Korea vs Uzbekistan

These matches could become a serious series of tests revealing the true strength of Cannavaro’s team.

If the match against Argentina is confirmed, in particular, Uzbekistan will play one of its most high-profile friendlies in recent years.

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UzbekistanArgentinaFabio CannavaroInternational FootballFriendly Matches
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