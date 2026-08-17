John Elkann: Rebuilding Juventus Must Start in Italy and With Our Identity

Juventus owner of Juventus and CEO of Exor, John Elkann, shared his views on the team’s future development strategy, the changes underway and the club’s key objectives. In an interview with Sky Sport, he emphasized that the team is currently undergoing a renewal process, but that its main task remains unchanged. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the traditional friendly match at Allianz Stadium, featuring the first team and Juventus Next Gen, took place in a festive atmosphere. Although the game ended after the first half because fans poured onto the pitch, the event became an important meeting point for the club’s management and supporters. John Elkann answered journalists’ questions there.

A New Phase and Relying on Italian Football

According to the club’s owner, the Turin club must now build on its historic values. The rebuilding process and squad renewal should preserve the distinctive characteristics of Italian football.

«The rebuilding process we have begun must start in Italy and with our identity. It is important for the club to preserve its true character», John Elkann emphasized in his speech.

Winning Is the Main Objective

Although the team is currently going through a transitional period, the demands placed on the management have not been lowered. John Elkann firmly stressed that a club as great as Juventus always has one primary objective: winning every competition.

«You must always win, because success brings important results both in Italy and in Europe. Football consists of cycles, and we are currently in a rebuilding phase, but everyone at the club is determined to take this team back to the top», the Exor chief said.

The interview also addressed the management’s recent personnel decisions. Giovanni Carnevali’s experience and his strong knowledge of Italian football were recognized as fully aligned with the club’s ambitions, making his appointment an important step toward achieving its objectives.