Samsung to Fundamentally Change Camera Architecture in Future Galaxy S27 Flagship

·13·Technology
Samsung to Fundamentally Change Camera Architecture in Future Galaxy S27 Flagship

South Korean company Samsung has begun working to significantly improve mobile photography capabilities for the Galaxy S27, part of its future flagship smartphone lineup. According to ixbt.com, the new device will see a fundamental redesign not only of its main sensors but of its entire hardware architecture, including the system board, image processing and zoom algorithms. This is what Ixbt.com reports .

These changes are considered an important step in maintaining a competitive advantage in mobile photography and enabling users to create higher-quality content. Experts emphasize that the combination of hardware and software is crucial to enhancing smartphone camera capabilities.

New System Board Design and Data Exchange

According to information shared by well-known insider Schrodinger, Samsung engineers have completely redesigned the system board layout of the Galaxy S27. This new approach is intended to ensure more efficient interaction among all components responsible for mobile photography.

The new architecture is expected to dramatically increase data-transfer speeds between the camera sensor, image-processing processor and RAM subsystem. This speed will be a decisive factor when reading and processing the huge volumes of information generated by 200-megapixel cameras.

Enhanced In-Sensor Zoom Technology

The main focus will be on advancing in-sensor zoom technology. Samsung has already applied this principle in the Galaxy S25 Edge, which features a 200-megapixel sensor. Using the central area of a high-resolution sensor enables high-quality magnification without resorting to ordinary digital zoom.

On the Galaxy S25 Edge, this approach was mainly used for 2x and 4x zoom modes, while Samsung plans to refine it further for the Galaxy S27. The combination of hardware and software solutions will help preserve fine details even when aggressively cropping a frame.

According to the source, this insider previously disclosed the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus models accurately and was also among the first to report on the iPhone 20 concept with a four-sided curved display. This indicates that the information emerging about the future Galaxy S27 flagship is deliberate and well-founded.

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