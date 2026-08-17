The Best XI of Matchday 17 in the Uzbekistan Championship Announced

The latest Matchday 17 fixtures in Uzbekistan’s national championship, the Super League, have come to an end. Following a round filled with intense and fiercely contested matches, experts and analysts selected the Best XI.

The large number of players from Bukhoro and Farg‘ona’s Neftchi clubs in the Best XI is particularly noteworthy.

The Best XI for Matchday 17:

Goalkeeper:

Umid Hamroyev (Bukhoro) — kept a clean sheet and helped his team with several important saves.

Defenders:

Farrux Sayfiyev (Neftchi)

Ibrohimhalil Yo‘ldoshev (Neftchi)

Zayid Tahsin (Paxtakor)

Midfielders:

Vladimir Rodich (Bukhoro)

Diyor Ortiqboyev (Xorazm)

Dmitriy Pletnyov (Bunyodkor)

Sharof Muhiddinov (Nasaf)

Alisher Odilov (Neftchi)

Forwards:

Lyupche Doriyev (So‘g‘diyona)

Sherzod Esanov (Bukhoro)

Key takeaways from the round

Bukhoro had three players included in the Best XI — Hamroyev, Rodich and Esanov — while Neftchi also contributed three players: Sayfiyev, Yo‘ldoshev and Odilov. Leaders from Paxtakor, Nasaf, So‘g‘diyona, Bunyodkor and Xorazm also deservedly earned places among the round’s standout performers.

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