Mourinho appeared with a black eye: What actually happened

·34·Sport
Mourinho appeared with a black eye: What actually happened

Real Madrid defeated Germany’s Schalke 04 3–0 in their final friendly before the new season.

However, one of the most discussed aspects of the match was the appearance of the Royal Club’s head coach José Mourinho. The Portuguese manager appeared on the bench with a black eye, sparking various theories among journalists and fans.

“Nothing would have happened if I hadn’t worn glasses”: Mourinho reveals the secret behind his injury

After the match, the “Special One” revealed at the press conference what had caused the injury to his face, explaining that it had happened during training:

“A ball hit me in the face during training. If I hadn’t been wearing glasses at that moment, there probably wouldn’t have been any mark. It could actually have been much worse.”— said José Mourinho.

Mourinho appeared with a black eye: What actually happened

Convincing 3–0 victory over Schalke

In their final pre-season match, the Madrid side put in a confident performance:

  • The goalscorers: Kylian Mbappé, Dean Huijsen and Carlos Espí scored against the German club to secure a commanding victory;

  • Season opener: This was Real Madrid’s final warm-up match before the start of the new season.

The Madrid giants will begin the new La Liga season on 22 August with a match against Espanyol.

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José MourinhoReal MadridSchalke 04Kylian MbappéEspanyol
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