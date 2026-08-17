Galaxy S22 Could Get a New Lease on Life with LineageOS Software

·2·Technology
Galaxy S22 Could Get a New Lease on Life with LineageOS Software

According to a report from Ixbt.com, the Samsung Galaxy S22 flagship series, released in 2022, may continue receiving new operating system versions even after its official support period ends. This is possible thanks to official support for the popular LineageOS custom firmware, giving users a way to extend the devices’ software lifespan. The publication reports .

The Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra launched with Android 12. Samsung promised four generations of major Android updates for this series, making Android 16 the expected final official version for these devices. The seven-year support program introduced by Samsung for its newer flagship generations does not apply to these models.

According to the company’s current roadmap, Galaxy S22 devices are not included in the list of devices set to receive the One UI 8.5 update. Once official support ends, users will only be able to remain on the final version or look for alternative solutions. The LineageOS project is emerging as one such reliable alternative.

LineageOS 23 and Android 17 Prospects

Developers have added the Galaxy S22 series to the list of devices officially supported by the project. Unlike unofficial ports, these builds are released and maintained directly by the LineageOS team, which is a significant advantage. LineageOS 23 builds based on Android 16 are currently available for these flagships.

A future release of the next LineageOS version based on Android 17 is also expected. If developers continue supporting the devices when they transition to the new platform, Galaxy S22 owners may be able to install Android 17 even after Samsung officially ends service for the phones.

Important Limitations and Precautions

The custom firmware can extend the useful life of the 2022 flagships, whose hardware remains powerful enough for everyday tasks. However, this approach may create a number of technical challenges.

In particular, installing LineageOS requires unlocking the bootloader, which involves flashing the device manually. In addition, some features of Samsung’s One UI interface, camera capabilities, Galaxy AI features, and Knox security services may stop working or function incorrectly.

SamsungGalaxy S22LineageOSAndroid 17Smartphone
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Samsung to Fundamentally Change Camera Architecture in Future Galaxy S27 FlagshipSamsung to Fundamentally Change Camera Architecture in Future Galaxy S27 FlagshipToday, 21:58Xiaomi Introduces New Mijia Smart Fish Tank 2 Pro AquariumXiaomi Introduces New Mijia Smart Fish Tank 2 Pro AquariumToday, 21:29China Unveils 800-Passenger Flying-Wing ProjectChina Unveils 800-Passenger Flying-Wing ProjectToday, 20:26China Launches Another Batch of Low-Earth-Orbit Internet SatellitesChina Launches Another Batch of Low-Earth-Orbit Internet SatellitesToday, 19:54China Launches Another Earth Remote-Sensing SatelliteChina Launches Another Earth Remote-Sensing SatelliteToday, 18:57Doom in Space: Legendary Game Launched on RUVDS SatelliteDoom in Space: Legendary Game Launched on RUVDS SatelliteToday, 17:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Honor Robot Phone makes its debut on the football pitch: 4D camera smartphone capabilities
Honor Robot Phone makes its debut on the football pitch: 4D camera smartphone capabilities
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter