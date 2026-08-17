Galaxy S22 Could Get a New Lease on Life with LineageOS Software

According to a report from Ixbt.com, the Samsung Galaxy S22 flagship series, released in 2022, may continue receiving new operating system versions even after its official support period ends. This is possible thanks to official support for the popular LineageOS custom firmware, giving users a way to extend the devices’ software lifespan. The publication reports .

The Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra launched with Android 12. Samsung promised four generations of major Android updates for this series, making Android 16 the expected final official version for these devices. The seven-year support program introduced by Samsung for its newer flagship generations does not apply to these models.

According to the company’s current roadmap, Galaxy S22 devices are not included in the list of devices set to receive the One UI 8.5 update. Once official support ends, users will only be able to remain on the final version or look for alternative solutions. The LineageOS project is emerging as one such reliable alternative.

LineageOS 23 and Android 17 Prospects

Developers have added the Galaxy S22 series to the list of devices officially supported by the project. Unlike unofficial ports, these builds are released and maintained directly by the LineageOS team, which is a significant advantage. LineageOS 23 builds based on Android 16 are currently available for these flagships.

A future release of the next LineageOS version based on Android 17 is also expected. If developers continue supporting the devices when they transition to the new platform, Galaxy S22 owners may be able to install Android 17 even after Samsung officially ends service for the phones.

Important Limitations and Precautions

The custom firmware can extend the useful life of the 2022 flagships, whose hardware remains powerful enough for everyday tasks. However, this approach may create a number of technical challenges.

In particular, installing LineageOS requires unlocking the bootloader, which involves flashing the device manually. In addition, some features of Samsung’s One UI interface, camera capabilities, Galaxy AI features, and Knox security services may stop working or function incorrectly.