Barcelona returns to a classic style for the new season (photo)

FC Barcelona has officially unveiled its new home kit for the 2026/27 season.

While the new kit retains the Catalans' traditional blaugrana style, it stands out with vibrant colors, gold details, and a modern design.

Classic colors with a new look

The main part of the new kit consists of Barcelona's historic red and blue vertical stripes.

However, this time the designers have given the stripes a more modern touch. Bright blue details between the red and dark blue colors give the kit a dynamic look.

Different shades of blue are also used on the sleeves and sides of the jersey.

Gold details

On the new kit, the Nike swoosh and the main sponsor Spotify logo are rendered in gold.

These details give the kit a more luxurious and festive appearance. The Midea logo is placed on the sleeve.

The club crest is kept in its traditional colors and is displayed on the left side of the chest.

“Blaugrana heartbeat”

The presentation materials place special emphasis on the phrase “Batec blaugrana.” This concept represents the love for Barcelona and the heartbeat of the blaugrana.

Also, the advertising campaign features the Catalan slogan:

“La passió que ens mou”

This phrase can be interpreted as “The passion that moves us.”

Players posed in the new kit

Several key first-team players of Barcelona participated in the presentation.

The photos clearly demonstrate various aspects of the new kit, the harmony of colors on the jersey, and the placement of sponsor logos.

In some shots, the players are together, while in others, they are photographed individually in the new kit.

What will the fans' verdict be?

Barcelona's new home kit combines classic colors characteristic of the club's history with a modern design.

The gold logos and bright blue details distinguish the kit from those of previous seasons.

Now the main question is — how much will the new design appeal to Barcelona fans?