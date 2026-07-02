Woman in Azerbaijan becomes a mother for the first time at 63

A 63-year-old woman in Azerbaijan experienced the joy of motherhood for the first time after 38 years of longing and attempts. The story of the woman, who gave birth to a healthy child naturally at one of the hospitals in Baku, has attracted widespread attention.

It was reported that the delivery took place successfully and naturally at the Republican Hospital in Baku. Doctors noted that both the mother and the baby are feeling well.

«The woman's name is Haqiqat. She turned 63 a month ago. For nearly 38 years, she was unable to conceive. Her gynecologist is Natiq Maharramov, a candidate of medical sciences. Yesterday, she gave birth to a healthy child», representatives of the medical institution stated.

It is noted that the patient's treating physician had previously shared this joyful news on social media. According to him, after many years of unsuccessful attempts and a long-awaited dream, the woman finally had the happiness of holding her child in her arms.

This case has sparked great interest in Azerbaijan. The story of a woman who naturally became a mother at 63 is being viewed as a bright example of long-term patience and hope.