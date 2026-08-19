The “knockout prediction” backfired: Makgregor sent an unexpected message to Gerri

·23·Sport
The “knockout prediction” backfired: Makgregor sent an unexpected message to Gerri

Konor Makgregor’s plans fell apart in the octagon after he had whipped up a global frenzy ahead of UFC 330 and promised Islam Maxachev a crushing defeat. But after his compatriot suffered a humiliating blow, the former two-division champion made a move that stunned everyone — why could he not remain silent at this particular moment?

The “curse” of the prediction: What happened in the octagon?

Before the fight, Konor Makgregor openly backed his young compatriot Yen Machado Gerri and made a sensational statement. In his view, Gerri was supposed to defeat Maxachev early with a perfectly timed head kick.

However, the showdown in Philadelphia took an unexpected turn:

  • Expected scenario: Gerri’s swift kicks and a knockout victory over Maxachev.

  • What actually happened: In the second round, it was Islam Maxachev who landed a powerful head kick, putting the Irish fighter down heavily and deciding the outcome of the bout in his favor.

Fight facts and key statistics

Statistic

Islam Maxachev

Yen Machado Gerri

Fight status

Championship title defense

Challenger

Decisive strike

Devastating head kick in the second round

Missed the predicted strike

Fight result

Early victory

Defeat

“Unbroken spirit”: Gerri’s video and Konor’s response

After the heavy blow and defeat, Gerri addressed his fans in a special video, making it clear that he would not give up. Referring to the path of his teammate Charlz Oliveyra, he emphasized that major defeats only make a person stronger.

"This defeat means nothing. I will definitely come back and raise the UFC belt above my head!"

Yen Machado Gerri

Under this emotional statement, Konor Makgregor left a brief but highly impactful comment:

"Championship mentality!"

Konor Makgregor

In this way, Makgregor showed that even when plans fall apart in the octagon, he will not leave his protégé alone and believes in his championship mentality.

Do you think Gerri can truly become a champion in the future, or did his bout against Maxachev reveal his true level?

Share your thoughts in the comments and send this news to your friends who are UFC fans!

Conor McGregorIslam MakhachevIan Machado GarryUFCPhiladelphia
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