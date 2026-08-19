Real Madrid reportedly made a low offer for Rodri

·17·Sport
Real Madrid reportedly made a low offer for Rodri

Details have emerged about one of the most sensational stories of the summer transfer window. According to El Chiringuito TV, Real Madrid and Barcelona were involved in a fierce battle for Spanish star Rodri, who won this year’s Ballon d’Or. However, the first financial offer submitted by the “royal club” surprised both Manchester City’s management and experts. Goal.com reports .

Financial gap and Madrid’s weakness

According to sources, the Real Madrid hierarchy, led by Florentino Pérez, offered a very modest fee of just under €40 million for Rodri. This move by the 15-time Champions League winners was completely out of line with the midfielder’s status and his outstanding achievements with the Spain national team. Although Madrid later raised its offer to around €45 million, Manchester City did not consider it serious enough.

The 30-year-old defensive midfielder, who won 13 major trophies with the English club, is regarded as a world-class player despite his recent injury and age. It was therefore logical for City to demand a much more substantial transfer fee.

Barcelona’s decisive move and victory

While Real Madrid hesitated, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick took decisive action to achieve his team’s main objective. The Catalan club’s hierarchy understood that an experienced midfielder was desperately needed in the center of the pitch following Frenkie de Jong’s injury. As a result, Barcelona reached an agreement with Manchester City after submitting a package worth €60 million guaranteed plus €11 million in add-ons.

Rodri, officially unveiled at Spotify Camp Nou, signed a contract with the Catalan club until 2030. The transfer is being viewed as a significant step for Hansi Flick’s new project, providing not only a leader but also an important figure capable of supporting the younger players.

At his presentation, Rodri did not hide the fact that he had attracted interest from other clubs, including Santiago Bernabéu. “It was a difficult decision. First of all, it was not easy to leave City, who gave me so much and shared many happy moments with me. I am grateful to them for making my departure easier,” the midfielder said in his first words as a new player.

RodriReal MadridBarcelonaManchester CityTransfers
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