Jamal Musiala Collapses Again During Friendly Match

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala unexpectedly lost consciousness and collapsed on the pitch again during a friendly match against Heidenheim. According to AS, the alarming incident raises serious questions about the player’s physical condition after he recently returned from a serious injury. Goal.com reports on the incident.

A Series of Health Concerns

The incident occurred just four minutes after the player came on as a substitute. Musiala entered the game in the 61st minute, but soon felt unwell and collapsed away from the ball, prompting doctors to be called onto the pitch immediately. Although the player appeared somewhat dazed, he was able to leave the field on his own feet with the help of medical staff.

The alarming episode occurred despite Musiala successfully passing all medical examinations before the match. Head coach Vincent Kompany had decided to give him playing time because no serious health problems had been detected and the weather conditions were no longer as extremely hot as before.

However, the fact that this occurred shortly after a similar incident during the match against RB Leipzig has seriously concerned fans and club officials. In that game, Musiala came on as a substitute and managed to score, but subsequently showed signs of weakness. His teammate Ismael Saibari reacted quickly and prevented him from suffering a heavy fall.

Club Officials’ Response and Previous Injuries

According to Bild, the high temperatures in Munich may have caused circulation problems. After the incident, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl tried to reassure fans, stressing that the most important thing was that the player was doing well.

The sequence of events is even more significant given the serious injuries the midfielder has suffered. Musiala fractured his shinbone at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and was sidelined for several months. Although he returned in January, he had also been forced to train separately under the medical staff’s supervision because of ankle discomfort.