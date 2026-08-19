Initial Performance of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Smartphones Revealed

Although the launch of Apple's next-generation smartphones is still some time away, the first important details about the upcoming flagships have begun to appear online. According to ixbt.com, the initial performance figures of the new Apple A20 Pro processor powering the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models have been revealed. This information offers a glimpse into the likely direction of the mobile technology market. The report comes from ixbt.com .

According to information shared by the well-known and reputable insider Fixed Focus Digital, Apple's upcoming flagship chip will be significantly more powerful than its predecessor. In particular, the new platform is expected to deliver 18% higher performance than the A19 Pro processor. This will further expand the device's capabilities for everyday tasks and demanding processes.

A Major Leap in Energy Efficiency

Alongside the performance increase, energy efficiency is also drawing considerable attention from experts. According to the insider, the Apple A20 Pro chip will immediately provide a 30% improvement in energy efficiency. For the technology industry, this is an exceptionally high figure that could significantly extend the battery life of smartphones.

Advanced manufacturing technologies will play an important role in achieving these impressive results. The new-generation SoC (system on a chip) is reportedly being manufactured at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) facilities using an advanced 2-nanometer process. The smaller process node enables denser transistor placement and reduces energy losses.

Expert and Market Reactions

Although the published figures make a very positive impression, they should be assessed cautiously until they can be tested in practice. Industry analysts believe that such technological leaps in a competitive market have a serious impact on users' purchasing decisions. In particular, Apple's consistent leadership in smartphone energy efficiency increases interest in the credibility of these results.

The insider Fixed Focus Digital, who shared the information, has previously been known for a number of major leaks in the technology world. The insider had earlier published details of the computer version of the HarmonyOS operating system, images of the new iPhone SE 4, and renders of the Huawei Pocket 2. Fixed Focus Digital also reported that Apple had halted work on a foldable iPhone.

In conclusion, the Apple A20 Pro processor being developed for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models is expected to represent another important step in mobile processor technology. The shift to a 2-nanometer process and the substantial performance increase could establish new standards for premium smartphones introduced in the coming years.