Rodri Announces He Is Ready to Play for Barcelona

·14·Sport
Rodri Announces He Is Ready to Play for Barcelona

Spain captain Rodri discussed his future at the club, his plans with head coach Hansi Flick and the team’s young stars at a press conference following his official move to Barcelona. The midfielder, who signed a contract through 2030, firmly emphasized that he is ready to take the field immediately for his new team, as Goal.com reports .

According to reports from ixbt.com and other sources, Rodri had not yet received his squad number at the presentation, although he posed for photographs in a shirt displaying the length of his contract. He said he was delighted to join the Catalan project and was attracted by the club’s recent results and its ambitious goals on the European stage.

Hansi Flick’s Influence and Development Plan

The experienced player did not hide the fact that his conversation with Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick had a major influence on his decision. The German coach highly rated Rodri’s potential for growth and said he could help him address certain weaknesses in his game.

“Flick showed great interest in me. I still have plenty of room to grow, and the coach can help me further improve my game,” Rodri said in an interview. He also acknowledged that Barcelona have enjoyed successive successes in the Spanish championship in recent seasons and are making significant progress on the international stage.

Future Partnerships and Team Atmosphere

At the press conference, Rodri also spoke about his desire to play alongside the team’s young talent, Lamine Yamal. In his view, Yamal’s individual quality and teamwork are an important part of Barcelona’s project, and together they can unlock their potential even further.

Rodri’s Barcelona debut and the impact he could have on the team’s performances remain the focus of experts and fans. The Spain captain’s experience is expected to help the Catalan side achieve success both in domestic competition and in the Champions League.

RodriBarcelonaHansi FlickLamine YamalSpain
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