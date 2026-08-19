Installation of Communications Antenna on International Space Station Postponed

The latest spacewalk aboard the International Space Station encountered unexpected difficulties, and the main task could not be fully completed. According to information distributed by the TASS news agency, NASA astronaut Anil Menon and European Space Agency representative Sofi Adeno ventured outside the orbital station to carry out their assigned tasks. This was reported by Ixbt.com.

The spacewalk lasted 6 hours and 23 minutes in total. The operation’s main objective was to replace the old antenna that provides stable communications between the International Space Station and the ground control center in Houston. However, technical delays that arose during the work forced the plans to change.

Antenna Removed, but Replacement Not Installed

The astronauts successfully removed the old equipment. Nevertheless, schedule shifts and obstacles prevented them from completing the installation of the new antenna during the same operation.

According to the specialists’ plan, installation of the new communications equipment will be fully completed during one of the upcoming spacewalks. Thus, the main task of this space mission is currently considered only partially complete.

Historical Significance and Future Plans

Despite these difficulties, the current spacewalk was recorded as an important historic event for French spaceflight. Sofi Adeno became the first French woman in history to perform a spacewalk. For her partner, Anil Menon, it was his second excursion outside the space station.

Specialists at the International Space Station are currently working to prevent disruptions in the communications system and determine the date of the next spacewalk. Fully restoring communications with the control center in Houston remains one of the top priorities for the coming days.