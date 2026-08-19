Xabi Alonso explains why Austin MacPhee joined Chelsea’s coaching staff

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has explained his decision to bring experienced set-piece specialist Austin MacPhee from Aston Villa to the team. In his view, recruiting highly qualified experts in specific areas is an important step for the Blues in narrowing the gap with the Premier League leaders. The club has shown through these staff changes that it intends to gain an advantage in every aspect of the game. Goal.com reports .

In an interview with Men In Blazers Network, Xabi Alonso particularly stressed how important the new coach’s arrival is for the club’s evolution. After Chelsea reached an agreement with Aston Villa over compensation, the Scottish specialist joined the club at Stamford Bridge at the end of July and quickly began incorporating his tactical ideas into the team’s preseason preparations.

Experience and Adaptation

Austin MacPhee built a strong reputation over the past several years by helping Unai Emery’s Aston Villa become a team that makes highly effective use of free kicks and corner kicks. Considering that Xabi Alonso is entering his first season in English football, it is natural that the support of specialists with extensive knowledge of the local game will prove extremely valuable.

“We want the best specialists in their respective departments. Of course, Austin has extensive Premier League experience,” Xabi Alonso said. According to him, it is important for the coaching staff to adapt quickly to the demands of English football, while the experience Ben Roberts and Austin MacPhee gained last season will provide significant support in preparing for every match.

Cole Palmer and the Team’s Future Plans

Alongside the changes to the coaching staff, Xabi Alonso is also working to further improve the performances of Cole Palmer, one of the team’s key leaders on the pitch. Last season, the England international’s performances were inconsistent because of injuries and physical problems. However, the head coach firmly believes that by rebuilding the player physically and tactically, he can return Palmer to his best form.

According to information given to the Daily Mail, Xabi Alonso said the first stage of his plan to rebuild the 24-year-old is based on achieving full physical fitness. The player must feel 100 percent fit and ready to give his all on the pitch. Only then, it was noted, can his confidence grow, allowing him to enjoy the team’s tactics and carry out his duties fully.