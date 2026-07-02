Uzbekistan match draws record audience in Kazakhstan

The group stage match between Portugal and Uzbekistan at the 2026 World Cup became the most-watched game of the tournament in Kazakhstan.

The match, broadcast on the Qazsport channel, was watched by nearly two million TV viewers and website users.

Audience share exceeded 45 percent

According to a study by K Research Central Asia, the broadcast rating for the Portugal vs Uzbekistan match was 4.76%.

The audience share reached 45.1%. This was the highest figure recorded on the Qazsport channel during the 2026 World Cup.

Top five most-watched matches

The five matches that generated the most interest in Kazakhstan during the World Cup are as follows:

Rank Match Number of viewers 1 Portugal vs Uzbekistan Nearly 2 million 2 Portugal vs DR Congo 1,680,161 3 Argentina vs Austria 1,300,582 4 Spain vs Cape Verde 1,200,275 5 Germany vs Curaçao 1,100,042

What were the broadcast ratings?

Matches with the highest ratings on the Qazsport channel:

Portugal vs Uzbekistan — rating 4.76%, audience share 45.1%; Portugal vs DR Congo — rating 3.61%, audience share 37.8%; Argentina vs Austria — rating 3.42%, audience share 33.5%; Spain vs Cape Verde — rating 2.88%, audience share 24.1%; Germany vs Curaçao — rating 2.86%, audience share 32.5%.

Ronaldo scored a brace

The group stage match between Portugal and Uzbekistan ended 5-0 in favor of the Portuguese.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in this match.

Despite the heavy result for Uzbekistan, this match in the historic World Cup sparked huge interest in Kazakhstan and became the most-watched broadcast of the tournament.