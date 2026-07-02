Why Behruz Karimov is not rushing to join giant clubs

The Uzbekistan national team has returned home after concluding its historic participation in the 2026 World Cup.

Behruz Karimov, who attracted the attention of fans and experts with his confident performances at the Mundial, spoke openly about his future, the interest shown in him, and his transfer plans.

"Many did not believe in me"

The young footballer said that some doubted his abilities due to an injury he sustained before the start of the World Cup.

"We knew in advance that every match would be difficult. Because I got injured before the tournament started, many didn't believe in me," Karimov said.

Some viewed him as too young and inexperienced. The player emphasized that he tried to prove the opposite on the pitch.

"I tried to make our people happy"

Karimov stated that he put in all his effort in every match of the Mundial.

"I did everything in my power to prove the opposite. I tried with all my strength to make our people happy and justify their trust," he said.

It is reported that several foreign clubs have shown interest in the player following his performances.

Offers from several clubs

Behruz Karimov revealed that he has currently received offers from several teams.

"We will conduct negotiations with them and choose the most suitable option," the footballer said.

Karimov emphasized that in making a decision, the name of the club is not as important as the opportunity to have regular playing time.

Giants are also showing interest

The player said he has followed the games of several famous European clubs since childhood.

He mentioned the following teams:

"Currently, there is interest from these clubs as well, but for now, I am not planning to move there," Karimov said.

Why is he not rushing to big clubs?

Karimov's main goal is not to remain on the bench, but to be on the pitch regularly.

"The most important thing for me is regular playing practice," he said.

The player plans to first prove himself in a mid-tier team, gain sufficient experience, and only then take a step toward the giant clubs.

Karimov's plan is clear

The young footballer aims to develop his career step by step:

gain regular playing practice;

prove himself in a foreign league;

gain experience;

later move to one of the European giants.

Participation in the 2026 World Cup has opened new doors of opportunity in Karimov's career. Now, which club he chooses is becoming one of the most interesting topics for Uzbek football fans.

In your opinion, in which league should Behruz Karimov continue his career?