The "Finuslugi" financial marketplace, organized by the Moscow Exchange, has uploaded its mobile application to the App Store under a new name to bypass Apple's restrictions. The app is currently published as MyHabitTrack and is available for download for iPhone users. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the report by ixbt.com, the service's press office confirmed that all core functions of the "Finuslugi" platform have been preserved in the new app. It is also stated that a number of new features for users have been added to this version. Such "masked" apps usually serve as the only way for sanctioned companies to remain in digital marketplaces.

"Finuslugi" is a comprehensive financial services platform through which users can open bank deposits, arrange cash loans, and purchase various investment funds and regional bonds. The platform also offers insurance services, including automotive and mortgage insurance products.

Sanctions and Apple Policy

The reappearance of this app is directly linked to international sanctions. For reference, in June 2026, the Canadian government imposed restrictions on the Moscow and St. Petersburg exchanges. Subsequently, all financial applications belonging to these structures were removed from major platforms such as the App Store and Google Play.

Such cases are not unprecedented in the tech world. Banks and financial institutions under sanctions frequently attempt to place their apps in stores under different names and neutral designs. However, Apple moderators block such apps as soon as they are identified. It remains unknown how long the MyHabitTrack app will stay in the store.

For Uzbek users, this news is important in terms of understanding the strict control and impact of sanctions within the Apple ecosystem. If you use the services of this platform, it is recommended to keep in mind that the app may be removed at any time without notice. Currently, the app offers the following services:

Remote management of bank deposits;

Submitting applications for consumer loans;

OSAGO and KASKO insurance policies;

Access to the investment and bond markets.

In conclusion, the Russian financial sector continues to fight against Western technological restrictions. While apps like MyHabitTrack provide temporary convenience for users, their long-term stability remains questionable.