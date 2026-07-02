Tesla Sets Sales Record: Unexpected Growth in Second Quarter

Tesla, the leader in the electric vehicle market, demonstrated figures significantly higher than expected at the end of the second quarter of this year. According to the company's report, over 480,000 vehicles were delivered to owners during this period, which is 120,000 more than the first quarter figure. This result indicates that interest in the Tesla brand remains high against the backdrop of a general decline in the US market. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news says.

Significant growth was also observed in production capacities. Tesla announced that a total of 451,758 cars came off the assembly line during April-June. The majority of delivered cars, namely 442,936, were Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers. These models maintain their position in the global market as the company's most popular and affordable products.

The remaining 12,364 delivered cars were categorized as "other models". This includes the futuristic Cybertruck pickup, as well as the premium segment Model S and Model X SUVs. According to experts, the increase in Cybertruck production volume has begun to have a positive impact on the company's overall revenue indicators.

Market Analysis and Expectations

The results of this quarter were recorded as the best second quarter performance in Tesla's history. The fact that Wall Street analysts' forecasts were significantly exceeded further strengthened investor confidence. This is the highest sales volume since the third quarter of 2025, when the company succeeded in selling nearly half a million cars.

Over the last two years, Tesla had been struggling with a downward trend in total sales volume. However, the second quarter results showed that the company has found ways to stop this negative flow. This was achieved mainly through geographic expansion, namely entering new markets and introducing cheaper configurations of existing models.

In the Uzbekistan market, it can also be observed that demand for Tesla cars is increasing. Although there are no official dealership centers, Model 3 and Model Y models are becoming more common on local roads through private importers. The global drop in prices and the stabilization of production are expected to make electric vehicles more accessible for local consumers as well.

The company led by Elon Musk aims to maintain the growth rate in the coming quarters. To achieve this, Tesla continues to improve its autopilot system and battery technologies. Analysts note that if the company further expands Cybertruck production, there is a high probability of setting new records by the end of the year.