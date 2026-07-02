Yandex Announces Major Changes in AI Direction

·4·Technology
Yandex Announces Major Changes in AI Direction

Russian tech giant Yandex is implementing major structural and personnel changes to accelerate the development of its core business areas — search systems and AI technologies. The company aims to integrate its "Alisa AI" platform into a single ecosystem and further expand this direction. This step serves not only to simplify internal management but also to shorten the time-to-market for new AI products. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to company data, "Alisa AI" will now be managed as a single platform under the leadership of Dmitriy Timko. Timko is a specialist with many years of experience at Yandex and has achieved significant success in launching mass-market products. While AI developments were previously carried out disparately by various divisions, all resources will now be centralized.

New Domain Assistants and AI Platform

One of the main tasks facing the united team is the creation of AI assistants designed for specific fields. In particular, according to ixbt.com, Yandex plans to soon introduce new AI services supporting narrow specialists such as "neuro-lawyers" and "neuro-accountants". This could be an interesting solution for markets with developing digital economies, such as Uzbekistan.

Dmitriy Timko will work in close cooperation with Valeriy Stromov, head of the "Alisa AI" and smart devices direction. This tandem is expected to ensure the harmony of hardware and software intelligence. This will expand AI capabilities across all devices, from smart speakers to household appliances.

Global Search System and Generative Technologies

At the same time, Yandex has also united its global search divisions under a single management. The development of the search system in Russian and foreign markets has been entrusted to Aleksandr Popovskiy. Popovskiy's main task is to increase Yandex search's share in the international arena and implement new scenarios for users.

As a key part of the strategy, deeper use of Large Language Models (LLM) in shaping search results has been established. This allows providing precise answers prepared with generative AI rather than just links to user queries. Popovskiy had previously successfully launched search services integrated with "Alisa AI" in the Kazakhstan and Turkey markets.

These changes are aimed at increasing Yandex's competitiveness in the AI race against Google and other global tech giants. Company management considers the transformation of search, recommendation, and generative technologies into a single universal AI product as a priority. This means the creation of a smarter and faster digital environment for users in the near future.

YandexAlisa AIArtificial IntelligenceTechnologySearch Engine
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