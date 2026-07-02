Milanovich on what Uzbekistan national team lacked

Milan Milanovich, head coach of Tajikistan's Khujand, evaluated the Uzbekistan national team's historic participation in the 2026 World Cup.

According to the Serbian specialist, Uzbekistan could have achieved better results at the World Cup. However, the players lacked experience in such high-level tournaments.

«Every mistake is decisive»

Milan Milanovich knows regional football well. Before coming to Tajikistan, he worked with Kazakhstan's Tobol and Irtysh.

In an interview with Eurasia Football, the specialist emphasized that the main problem for the Uzbekistan national team was experience.

«First of all, the Uzbekistan national team lacked experience. The team could have performed even better at the World Cup», said Milanovich.

He noted that any mistake made at the World Cup seriously affects the outcome of the match.

«For the majority of the players, this was their first experience in such a high-level tournament».

Three players received special recognition

The Serbian coach also listed the players who performed brightly for Uzbekistan at the World Cup.

He singled out the following three players:

Abbosbek Fayzullayev;

Eldor Shomurodov;

Behruz Karimov.

«They showed the most brilliant play at the World Cup», said Milanovich.

High praise for Behruz Karimov's potential

Milanovich specifically commented on the performance of young player Behruz Karimov.

«Karimov showed that he has great potential. For a young player, participating in the World Cup is a very important step in their career», the coach said.

In his opinion, the experience gained in such a major tournament will be of great importance for Karimov's future career.

«No need to be upset over the result»

Milanovich urged fans not to view Uzbekistan's result as a failure.

The specialist emphasized that the national team's first-ever participation in the World Cup is a great achievement in itself.

«This was the first World Cup for Uzbekistan. Just qualifying for the tournament is considered a great achievement», he said.

«This generation has a future»

According to the Serbian specialist, the Uzbekistan national team gained invaluable experience at the World Cup that will be useful in the future.

Now the most important task is to correctly analyze the matches played, draw conclusions from the mistakes, and continue to develop.

«This generation has a future», Milanovich concluded.

Who do you think was the best player for the Uzbekistan national team at the 2026 World Cup?