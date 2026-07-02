Tottenham Hotspur continues its activity in the summer transfer window, taking a serious step to strengthen the attacking line. The team's new head coach, Roberto De Zerbi, has identified young star Eli Junior Kroupi, who has been shining at Bournemouth, as a primary target. If this transfer is completed, the "Spurs" total expenditure for the current season is expected to reach record levels. This is reported by Goal.com news provides.

According to information from Football London, the 20-year-old French winger has been found to be the most suitable candidate to strengthen Tottenham's left wing. Eli Junior Kroupi surprised everyone after making his debut in the English Premier League last season. He managed to score 13 goals in 33 matches, setting a new league record as the highest-scoring teenager in a debut season.

Competition and Price in the Transfer Race

However, securing the talented footballer will not be easy for Tottenham. Bournemouth is prepared to let go of its most valuable asset for at least £80 million. Additionally, other London giant Arsenal and France's Paris Saint-Germain have also joined the race for the player. Kroupi's current contract runs until 2030, giving Bournemouth the upper hand in negotiations.

According to Goal.com, Tottenham management believes the attractiveness of the project led by Roberto De Zerbi will sway the player. If the Kroupi transfer does not materialize, the club is also considering AC Milan's Rafael Leao and Manchester City's Savinho as alternatives. Furthermore, the purchase of another striker to compete with Richarlison and Dominic Solanke is not ruled out.

Record-Breaking Expenditures

Sandro Tonali (£100 million);

Andy Robertson;

Marco Senesi;

Jan Paul van Hecke;

Matheus Fernandes and Martin Dubravka.

Tottenham has already completed several sensational deals in the current transfer window. The following players have joined the squad:

If the Eli Junior Kroupi transfer also concludes positively, the club's summer spending could reach an unprecedented £350 million. This would become one of the most expensive transfer campaigns in Premier League history. Roberto De Zerbi plans to strengthen the team not only in attack but also in defense and goal, with Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford remaining within the club's interests.