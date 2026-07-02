Elliot Anderson officially joins Manchester City

·30·Sport
Elliot Anderson officially joins Manchester City

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson has taken a major step in his career. The England national team member will now represent Manchester City.

The Citizens have officially announced the transfer of the 23-year-old central midfielder. Both parties have reached a full agreement on all contract terms.

Successfully passed the medical examination

It has been reported that Anderson underwent a thorough medical check-up in Kansas City.

Following the positive results of the medical, the player's transfer to Manchester City was finalized.

Transfer fee could be a record

Previously, media reports suggested that the fee for Anderson could be around 135 million euros.

If this figure is officially confirmed, Elliot Anderson will become the most expensive British player in football history.

Elliot Anderson officially joins Manchester City

What were his results last season?

Anderson delivered consistent performances for Nottingham Forest last season.

Across all competitions, he:

  • appeared in 50 matches;

  • scored 4 goals;

  • provided 5 assists.

The midfielder attracted Manchester City's attention with his activity in the center of the pitch, ball control, and ability to organize attacks.

City strengthens its midfield

The arrival of Elliot Anderson will further enhance Manchester City's options in the center of the pitch.

The 23-year-old player is expected to bring youthful energy, physical strength, and the experience gained in the English championship to the team.

Now the main question is: how quickly can Anderson find his place in the Manchester City squad?

Elliot AndersonManchester CityNottingham ForestKansas CityEngland
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