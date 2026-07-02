Unexpected change at Liverpool: Sporting Director Richard Hughes heading to Saudi Arabia

Serious changes at the management level continue at Liverpool, one of the leading clubs in the English Premier League. The club's Sporting Director, Richard Hughes, is expected to leave Merseyside soon to join Al-Hilal, a giant of the Saudi Pro League. This transfer indicates that not only stars on the pitch but also high-level management personnel are heading to the Middle East. According to Goal.com, reports it.

According to The Athletic, the 47-year-old specialist will once again work in the same team as his former colleague Simon Francis at the Riyadh club. Although Hughes' current contract with Liverpool runs until June 2027, the lucrative financial package and new project offered by the Saudi club have attracted him. Negotiations between the parties have now entered the final stage.

Personnel turnover and strategic planning

Al-Hilal management had identified Richard Hughes as a primary target in the spring of this year. Although no official contract has been signed yet, the process has already begun. This means the current summer transfer window will be the final stage of Hughes' activity at Liverpool. The leadership of Fenway Sports Group (FSG) has already begun searching for a suitable candidate to replace him.

It is worth noting that during his short tenure at Liverpool, Hughes was responsible for shaping the working system for the team's new head coach, Andoni Iraola. He fully believes in the philosophy of Iraola, with whom he previously worked at Bournemouth. Before the Sporting Director departs, he is expected to provide his final strategic contributions to resolve the team's issues for the 2025-26 season and strengthen the squad.

A new stage for Saudi football

Al-Hilal aims to implement European standards not only on the pitch but also in its management system. The club, supported by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), has already added stars such as Karim Benzema, Ruben Neves, and Kalidou Koulibaly. Now, they are filling their administrative apparatus with strong specialists.

According to Goal.com, Al-Hilal's current market value is approximately £276 million. Richard Hughes' arrival will serve to increase the club's global prestige and elevate its transfer policy to a more professional level. For Liverpool fans, this is an unexpected loss that could impact the club's plans for future transfer windows.