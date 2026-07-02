Microsoft has announced the creation of Microsoft Frontier, a new subsidiary specializing in implementing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies within large business structures. The tech giant is investing $2.5 billion into this project. This initiative aims not only to sell software but to provide direct engineering support to customers in the practical application of AI systems. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news says.

The new structure will employ over 6,000 industry specialists and engineers. According to Judson Althoff, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Commercial Business, this will not be just an engineering service, but the largest and most result-oriented organization in the industry. Microsoft Frontier will focus on adapting existing AI tools to corporate needs and integrating them into real business processes.

Competition and New Strategy

This move indicates the growing popularity of the model known as "Forward Deployed Engineering" (FDE) in the sector. While Microsoft considers its project superior to a simple FDE model, analysts note that competition in this direction is intensifying. For example, Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently announced it would allocate $1 billion to a similar project.

Furthermore, leading labs such as OpenAI and Anthropic have launched similar joint ventures in partnership with private investment funds. However, Microsoft is expected to have a significant market advantage due to its massive customer base and established relationships with Fortune 500 companies.

Practical Results and Partners

Microsoft Frontier has already begun collaborating with several prestigious organizations. These include the following large structures:

London Stock Exchange Group;

Unilever, the international consumer goods manufacturer;

Accenture consulting company;

Land O’Lakes agricultural cooperative.

Within these partnerships, Microsoft engineers work directly in clients' offices and digital infrastructures to implement productivity improvements using AI. This is also an important signal for developing markets like Uzbekistan, implying that in the future, large local enterprises will need professional services to adapt AI to their needs rather than simply buying off-the-shelf AI products.

This strategic move by Microsoft confirms that AI technologies are no longer just laboratory projects but have become an integral part of the global economy. The $2.5 billion investment serves to strengthen the corporation's leadership in this field.