US Department of Homeland Security Hit by Cyberattack: Sensitive Data at Risk

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is investigating a cyberattack on a platform used for rapid information exchange between federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as law enforcement. High-ranking lawmakers have warned that this incident could pose a serious threat to national security. This was reported by Techcrunch.com, reports it says.

According to Nextgov and Bleeping Computer, hackers successfully gained access to the department's Homeland Security Information Network (HSIN) system. This network is a critical link allowing government agencies and local officials to plan, coordinate major events, and share intelligence during emergencies. Preliminary data suggests the breach occurred between late May and early June.

System Importance and Risk Level

A DHS representative confirmed that the department is aware of a cyber incident involving an "unclassified but sensitive information sharing environment." It remains unknown exactly how much and what type of data was stolen. However, a similar incident in 2023 revealed that the HSIN system contained personal data of law enforcement officers involved in the surveillance of Americans.

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia noted that while the information shared via HSIN may not be classified, it is extremely sensitive. Its disclosure directly impacts national security. Currently, this platform is being used to ensure the security of major sporting events in the US, including the FIFA World Cup.

Crisis in Cybersecurity

This breach once again calls into question the US government's ability to protect its systems. Experts link this to sharp budget cuts for the federal government, including DHS and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), during the Donald Trump administration. Since January 2025, the US government has been the target of several major cyberattacks.

Specifically, the following serious security gaps have been observed in recent months:

The leak of classified military plans and data through unauthorized apps such as Signal;

Access to federal databases containing personal data of Americans by members of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Elon Musk;

The leak of passwords providing access to government cloud systems by a CISA contractor.

So far, the identity of the hackers who attacked the HSIN system, their affiliation, or their primary goals have not been identified. This incident demonstrates how vulnerable the US digital infrastructure is and the urgent need for reforms in the field of cybersecurity.