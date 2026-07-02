Amorim wants to bring two familiar defenders to Milan

·81·Sport
Amorim wants to bring two familiar defenders to Milan

New Milan head coach Ruben Amorim is planning to strengthen the team's defensive line.

The Portuguese specialist has included two players he previously worked with, Lisandro Martínez and Gonçalo Inácio, on his shortlist.

Amorim's main goal is to bolster the defense

As reported by insider Antonio Vitiello on X, Milan is looking for a central defender ahead of the new season.

Ruben Amorim is focusing on players he knows well and who fit his tactical requirements.

Lisandro Martínez is on the list

One of Amorim's primary candidates is Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez.

The Portuguese coach knows the Argentine player well from their time working together at a previous club.

Martínez's ball-playing ability, defensive tenacity, and capacity to build play from the back appeal to Amorim.

The second candidate is Gonçalo Inácio

Another player Milan is monitoring is Sporting CP defender Gonçalo Inácio.

Amorim worked with him in Portugal and knows the player's capabilities well.

Inácio is also seen as a candidate who fits the coach's tactical system.

At least one transfer is planned

According to the source, Ruben Amorim is very keen on both defenders.

The coach hopes to bring at least one of them, either Lisandro Martínez or Gonçalo Inácio, to Milan.

It is also reported that initial contact with the players has already been established.

Amorim took charge of Milan in June

Ruben Amorim was appointed head coach of Milan in June of this year.

Previously, he worked at:

  • Sporting CP in Lisbon;

  • Manchester United in England.

He has worked in these roles.

Now, the specialist aims to build a strong and reliable defensive system at Milan with the help of players he knows.

In your opinion, is Lisandro Martínez or Gonçalo Inácio a better choice for Milan?

Ruben AmorimMilanLisandro MartínezManchester UnitedGonçalo Inácio
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