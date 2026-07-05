Real Madrid officially announces the transfer of Denzel Dumfries

·83·Sport
Real Madrid officially announces the transfer of Denzel Dumfries

Real Madrid has officially announced the signing of right-back Denzel Dumfries. The Dutch footballer has signed a contract valid until June 30, 2030.

Thus, the 'Los Blancos' have strengthened their defensive line with an experienced and attacking-minded player.

The transfer cost 20 million euros.

Previously, media reports indicated that Real Madrid would pay Inter 20 million euros for the 30-year-old defender.

Transfermarkt currently values Dumfries at 25 million euros. This suggests the Madrid club may have secured the player for a price below his market value.

Played 207 matches for Inter.

Denzel Dumfries had been representing Inter since the summer of 2021.

During this period, the Dutch player, across all competitions:

  • Made 207 appearances;

  • Scored 27 goals;

  • Provided 28 assists.

These statistics demonstrate his effectiveness not only in defense but also in attack.

Won five trophies in Italy.

Dumfries became an Italian champion twice with Inter. He also won the Coppa Italia three times.

Now, the defender will continue his career at one of the world's most famous clubs — Real Madrid.

Real Madrid's right flank strengthened.

Dumfries is known for his speed, physical strength, and active involvement in attacks. His transfer provides Real Madrid with new tactical options on the right wing.

Madrid fans are now awaiting the Dutch player's debut in Spain. The club has further strengthened its squad with another high-profile signing.

Real MadridDenzel DumfriesInterLa LigaFootball Transfers
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