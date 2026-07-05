Samsung shifts strategy: Exynos 2700 processor prioritizes AI over raw speed

South Korean tech giant Samsung is planning a radical new approach for its upcoming flagship processors. The company has decided to move away from the traditional race for "raw" benchmark numbers and maximum clock speeds against competitors like Qualcomm. Instead, the focus will shift to energy efficiency and expanding AI capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to a reputable insider known by the pseudonym Schrodinger, the next-generation Exynos 2700 chip is designed not for maximum performance spikes, but for sustained, stable operation over long periods. This is crucial for Samsung smartphone users in terms of preventing device overheating and preserving battery life. This change is expected to strengthen the company's position in the mobile market.

The die area of the Exynos 2700 chip will be significantly increased. However, this expansion is not intended to increase the number of CPU cores, but to accommodate dedicated blocks for AI acceleration. This step is related to expanding the future capabilities of the Galaxy AI system and performing complex on-device calculations faster.

Energy efficiency and production stability

Although Samsung's management is willing to sacrifice some peak performance, the goal is to increase the yield of functional chips and boost production volume. As reported by ixbt.com, this strategy should be justified not only technically but also economically. High energy efficiency extends the device's battery life, which is currently one of the top priorities for users.

Another important innovation concerns the cooling system. Rather than simply enlarging vapor chambers, Samsung engineers are improving technology to dissipate heat directly at the processor package level. By reducing heat generation within the crystal itself, the Exynos 2700 could become the "coolest" and most stable flagship chip in the brand's history.

Phone Futurist (Schrodinger), who provided this information, previously accurately predicted the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus and gained credibility with information about the anniversary iPhone model. Therefore, these reports about the Exynos 2700 are being taken seriously by the tech community.

Given the high demand for Samsung devices in the smartphone market, these changes in processors are also relevant for local users. After all, smartphone overheating and performance throttling are common problems in hot climates. The "cooler" operation of the Exynos 2700 could be a solution to these issues.