Samsung shifts strategy: Exynos 2700 processor prioritizes AI over raw speed

·33·Technology
Samsung shifts strategy: Exynos 2700 processor prioritizes AI over raw speed

South Korean tech giant Samsung is planning a radical new approach for its upcoming flagship processors. The company has decided to move away from the traditional race for "raw" benchmark numbers and maximum clock speeds against competitors like Qualcomm. Instead, the focus will shift to energy efficiency and expanding AI capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to a reputable insider known by the pseudonym Schrodinger, the next-generation Exynos 2700 chip is designed not for maximum performance spikes, but for sustained, stable operation over long periods. This is crucial for Samsung smartphone users in terms of preventing device overheating and preserving battery life. This change is expected to strengthen the company's position in the mobile market.

The die area of the Exynos 2700 chip will be significantly increased. However, this expansion is not intended to increase the number of CPU cores, but to accommodate dedicated blocks for AI acceleration. This step is related to expanding the future capabilities of the Galaxy AI system and performing complex on-device calculations faster.

Energy efficiency and production stability

Although Samsung's management is willing to sacrifice some peak performance, the goal is to increase the yield of functional chips and boost production volume. As reported by ixbt.com, this strategy should be justified not only technically but also economically. High energy efficiency extends the device's battery life, which is currently one of the top priorities for users.

Another important innovation concerns the cooling system. Rather than simply enlarging vapor chambers, Samsung engineers are improving technology to dissipate heat directly at the processor package level. By reducing heat generation within the crystal itself, the Exynos 2700 could become the "coolest" and most stable flagship chip in the brand's history.

Phone Futurist (Schrodinger), who provided this information, previously accurately predicted the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus and gained credibility with information about the anniversary iPhone model. Therefore, these reports about the Exynos 2700 are being taken seriously by the tech community.

Given the high demand for Samsung devices in the smartphone market, these changes in processors are also relevant for local users. After all, smartphone overheating and performance throttling are common problems in hot climates. The "cooler" operation of the Exynos 2700 could be a solution to these issues.

SamsungExynos 2700Galaxy AITechnologySmartphone
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

A New Era in Space Exploration: Ultra-Black Coating Created for SatellitesA New Era in Space Exploration: Ultra-Black Coating Created for SatellitesYesterday, 23:55Bending Spoons: Owners of AOL and Vimeo Go Public on NasdaqBending Spoons: Owners of AOL and Vimeo Go Public on NasdaqYesterday, 23:525 Modern Gadgets to Boost Productivity: Upgrade Your Desk to a Professional Level5 Modern Gadgets to Boost Productivity: Upgrade Your Desk to a Professional LevelYesterday, 22:56Amazon prepares to shut down its legendary Mechanical Turk serviceAmazon prepares to shut down its legendary Mechanical Turk serviceYesterday, 22:53Nuclear Solution for AI: Ampera Unveils 3D-Printed ReactorNuclear Solution for AI: Ampera Unveils 3D-Printed ReactorYesterday, 18:21New Billionaires in the Global Market: Nearly 90 Unicorn Startups Emerge Since the Start of the YearNew Billionaires in the Global Market: Nearly 90 Unicorn Startups Emerge Since the Start of the YearYesterday, 17:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created