Cristiano Ronaldo gives a firm response regarding his future in the national team

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Cristiano Ronaldo gives a firm response regarding his future in the national team

Portugal national team forward Cristiano Ronaldo responded to questions about when he will end his international career ahead of the crucial 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match against Spain.

The 41-year-old footballer emphasized that he alone will make the decision, stating that the current main goal is to defeat Spain and reach the quarterfinals.

“I will always be here”

Ronaldo noted that his attitude has not changed since he first joined the Portugal national team at the age of 18.

“Nothing has changed since I joined the national team at 18, and it won't change in the future. I will always be here — in heart and in body,” he said.

The forward emphasized that he will continue to have an important role in the team, regardless of whether he takes the pitch.

He will decide when to end his career

Ronaldo also gave a firm answer to the constant questions about his departure from the national team.

“I will end my career whenever I want. Not when others want. There is no point in asking this question over and over again,” the Portugal captain said.

It is clear from his words that the forward is not yet thinking about ending his international career.

All focus is on the match against Spain

Ronaldo said that instead of discussing the future, focus should be placed on the upcoming match.

“The most important thing is to play well tomorrow and advance to the next round,” he stressed.

Portugal will face Spain in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16. The match will take place on July 6, and the winning team will secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

For Ronaldo, this match is another major test: there are many questions, but the pitch will provide the answers.

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