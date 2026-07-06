Erling Haaland could leave Manchester City

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Erling Haaland could leave Manchester City

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland could leave the club during the summer transfer window.

It is reported that the Norwegian forward is reconsidering his future following changes within the team.

Doubts arise after Guardiola

According to El Nacional, Haaland has begun to view Manchester City's new project with uncertainty after Pep Guardiola stepped down as head coach.

Enzo Maresca has taken charge of the team, but the 25-year-old striker is not yet fully convinced by the new manager's plans.

Could follow Bernardo Silva

According to the source, Haaland has not yet made a final decision.

Nevertheless, he is not ruling out the possibility of leaving Manchester City following the departures of Guardiola and Bernardo Silva.

This situation could further fuel transfer rumors surrounding the Norwegian player's future.

38 goals in 52 matches

Erling Haaland joined Manchester City in 2022.

In the 2025/26 season, the forward across all competitions:

  • Played in 52 matches;

  • Scored 38 goals;

  • Provided 9 assists.

His current contract with the club runs until 2034.

A big decision awaits City

It is clear that his transfer will not be easy due to his long-term contract. However, if the striker decides to leave, several European giants could enter the race to sign him.

There is no decision yet, but the new era at City following Guardiola could significantly impact Haaland's future.

Erling HaalandManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball TransfersPep Guardiola
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