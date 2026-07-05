Scientists detect hazardous substance in fish from the Syr Darya

·24·Society
Scientists detect hazardous substance in fish from the Syr Darya

An international study conducted in Uzbekistan has found that 60.7 percent of fish in the Chirchiq and Qoradaryo tributaries of the Syr Darya have microplastic particles in their bodies.

The study was conducted in collaboration with scientists from Tomsk State University, the Institute of Zoology of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan, and Andijan State University. Specialists analyzed 61 fish samples and noted an average of 2.61 microplastic particles in each. It was also found that the larger the fish, the greater the amount of microplastics in its body.

According to the analyses, the majority of the particles found consist of synthetic microfibers rather than packaging materials. Scientists attribute this to the development of the textile industry and the inability of wastewater treatment facilities to fully capture such fibers.

Experts emphasize that microplastics can negatively affect the digestive, endocrine, and immune systems of fish. Additionally, there is a high probability that plastic particles can transfer to other living organisms through the food chain.

UzbekistanTomsk State UniversitySyr DaryaAndijan State University
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