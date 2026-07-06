2026 World Cup: Starting lineups announced for Brazil vs Norway

In one of the key 2026 World Cup Round of 16 matches, the national teams of Brazil and Norway will take the field to compete for a quarter-final spot.

The match in East Rutherford kicks off at 01:00 Tashkent time. The starting lineups for both teams have been announced ahead of the game.

Vinícius leads the Brazilian attack

Carlo Ancelotti has placed his trust in Vinícius Júnior, Martinelli, and Matheus Cunha in the attacking line.

Casemiro and Bruno Guimarães will operate in the midfield, while the experienced Alisson guards the goal.

Brazil's starting XI:

Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas, Casemiro, Guimarães, Raphinha, Martinelli, Vinícius, Cunha.

Norway's main weapon is Haaland

The Norwegian national team relies on the attacking duo of Erling Haaland and Alexander Sørloth.

Martin Ødegaard will orchestrate the play in midfield, while Antonio Nusa will look to cause problems for the Brazilian defense with his pace.

Norway's starting XI:

Nyland, Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe, Ødegaard, Berge, Berg, Nusa, Sørloth, Haaland.

A major test awaits the winner

The winner of this match will face the victor of the Mexico vs England tie in the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals.

2026 World Cup. Round of 16

Brazil vs Norway

Date: July 5

Venue: East Rutherford

Kick-off time: 01:00, Tashkent time

Brazil led by Vinícius against Norway led by Haaland. The strikers are ready — now it's time for the pitch to do the talking.