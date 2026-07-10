List of 2026 World Cup revelations compiled: it includes an Uzbek footballer

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List of 2026 World Cup revelations compiled: it includes an Uzbek footballer

The 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada, is discovering not only strong teams but also new stars.

Experts have compiled a list of players who have proven themselves during the tournament. While some arrived at the World Cup already as superstars, others caught the attention of the entire world precisely through this competition.

Abdukodir Khusanov — Uzbekistan's major revelation

The presence of Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov on the list is particularly noteworthy.

He was already talked about as a talented footballer before. However, the World Cup took Khusanov beyond the Asian level and brought him to the attention of the international football community.

The defender acted reliably in duels, organized the defensive line in an orderly manner, and showed that he can compete against the world's strongest attackers.

Michael Olise — France's creative force

France national team player Michael Olise was also among the names that caught the attention of experts.

He played a major role in drawing opposing defenders to himself and creating open spaces for his teammates. Throughout the tournament, Olise was rated as one of France's most creative players.

Vozinha — The hero of Cape Verde

The main hero of the Cape Verde national team was goalkeeper Vozinha.

The goalkeeper, whose real name is Josimar Dias, enabled his team to compete worthily against strong opponents with his saves. In particular, the match against Argentina made him one of the most memorable players of the tournament.

Vozinha's story once again proved that the World Cup can make a little-known footballer famous worldwide within a few weeks.

Lamine Yamal — From talent to leader

Spain's Lamine Yamal was known as a player with a bright future even before the tournament.

But at the 2026 World Cup, he showed that he is not just a talented teenager, but a leader capable of influencing the result in important matches. For this reason, his name is being mentioned among the revelations of the tournament.

Erling Haaland — Took Norway to a new level

It is difficult to call Erling Haaland a revelation, as he was already one of the stars of world football before the World Cup.

However, he was included in this list precisely because of his performances at the 2026 World Cup, his important goals, and the fact that he brought the Norway national team to the big stage.

Haaland's successful actions drew the attention of fans to the entire Norway national team.

A one-month tournament can change a career

The World Cup has always been the biggest showcase for footballers.

The 2026 World Cup has shown this once again: within a few weeks, a player can take their career to a new level, catch the attention of top clubs, and leave their mark on world football.

Abdukodir KhusanovMichael OliseVozinhaLamine YamalArgentina
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