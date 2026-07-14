Mourinho wants to reshape Real: new tactical scheme revealed

·33·Sport
Mourinho wants to reshape Real: new tactical scheme revealed

The José Mourinho era at Real Madrid could begin with a new tactical concept. Reports suggest the Portuguese manager plans to deploy the team in a 4-2-3-1 formation based on two defensive midfielders.

Mourinho settles on the 4-2-3-1 scheme

According to journalist Mario Cortegana, José Mourinho sees the 4-2-3-1 as the primary tactical setup at Real Madrid.

In this system, the team must maintain balance between defense and attack. The role of the two defensive midfielders in the center will be particularly crucial.

This is typical of Mourinho's style: he usually ensures defensive stability first, then creates freedom for stars in the attack.

Tchouaméni — in the 'hard' defensive role

According to the report, one of the two defensive midfielders must hold his position strictly and primarily perform defensive duties.

Aurélien Tchouaméni is seen as the main candidate for this role.

The French player could stand in front of the defensive line, breaking up opponent attacks, closing the center, and initiating play with the first pass.

Role

Candidate

Task

Positional anchor

Aurélien Tchouaméni

shielding the defense, maintaining balance in the center

More free anchor

Federico Valverde or a new signing

pressing, running, joining the attack

Number 10 area

Bellingham or another creative player

linking the attack, final pass

In this system, Tchouaméni will have to do the 'invisible work.' He might not score, but the team's balance will depend entirely on him.

Valverde or a new transfer?

Mourinho is expected to give more freedom to the second defensive midfielder.

Federico Valverde could play in this position. His physical conditioning, high work rate, and ability to transition quickly between attack and defense fit Mourinho's requirements.

However, there is another option: if Real Madrid completes a new midfield signing, this role could be assigned to the new player.

Mourinho's main requirement here is clear: the center must work not only with technique but also with discipline, strength, and physical stability.

What does this scheme offer the stars?

Real Madrid's squad features Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham and other stars. The 4-2-3-1 scheme can maintain their attacking freedom while providing security at the back.

For Mourinho, the biggest issue is not the number of stars, but turning them into a single mechanism.

If the two defensive midfielders hold the center correctly, the attacking players will have more freedom of movement. This is very convenient for fast players like Mbappé and Vinícius.

The impact of losing the title to Barcelona

At the end of the 2025/26 season, Real Madrid finished second in La Liga, losing the title to Barcelona.

This result was a major signal for the Madrid club. Now the team must rebuild not only the squad but also the playing philosophy.

Mourinho's 4-2-3-1 plan is crucial at this point: he wants to turn Real Madrid into a tougher, more disciplined, and more pragmatic team.

Is the Mourinho style returning?

The 4-2-3-1 is not a foreign scheme for José Mourinho. Throughout his career, he has often stabilized his teams using systems with two defensive midfielders.

In this format, the team can be both solid in defense and fast in attack simultaneously. But this requires high discipline from the players.

Mourinho expects more than just creativity with the ball from his players; he also expects off-the-ball movement, tracking back, and tactical responsibility.

The main question — will the stars adapt to this system?

This is the biggest intrigue at Real Madrid: how will Mourinho's strict tactical demands and the freedom of the superstars in the team align?

Players like Mbappé, Vinícius, and Bellingham can decide games through individual skill. But Mourinho also demands team discipline from them.

If this balance is found, Real Madrid could become a very dangerous team again. If not, there is a possibility of growing questions in the dressing room.

What will the new Real look like?

Mourinho's plan is not yet an official tactical announcement, but reports indicate that a major change is being prepared in Madrid.

The 4-2-3-1 scheme could give Real order in the center, solidity in defense, and freedom for stars in the attack.

Now the main question is: can Mourinho adapt the stars at Real to his strict tactical system, or is another major experiment beginning in Madrid?

José MourinhoReal MadridAurélien TchouaméniFederico ValverdeMario Cortegana
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