Google Images gets a redesign: Now it becomes a source of visual inspiration like Pinterest

Google has decided to fundamentally update its image search service, Google Images, in honor of its 25th anniversary. The service is evolving from a simple search tool into a dynamic gallery that updates based on user interests. This change makes the Google platform resemble the popular social network Pinterest, encouraging users to spend more time on the site. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

According to Ixbt.com, the updated Google Images will feature a "For You" section shaped by the user's browsing history and interests. Here, images are presented in an infinite feed and updated in real-time. This allows Google to help users discover new ideas in areas such as fashion, interior design, or travel.

Collections and AI capabilities

One of the key features of the new design is the "Collections" system. Users can save images they like into special folders. For example, it is now possible to save collections of vacation outfits or home design ideas in separate tabs and return to them later. This feature is especially convenient for creators and those who enjoy planning.

Furthermore, Google is integrating AI-powered image generation directly into its search engine. If a user searches for a highly specific image that does not exist on the internet, they will be able to create a new one via a text prompt without leaving the Google ecosystem. This serves to increase Google's competitive edge against third-party services like ChatGPT.

The company's latest Nano Banana model is used to generate images. This technology not only draws new pictures but also helps visualize existing ideas. For example, one can use AI to imagine room walls in a different color or see how a dormitory room would look decorated in a specific style.

The new design and features will initially launch for English-speaking users in the USA on the desktop version. To fully utilize the Google Images updates, users are required to be logged into their Google accounts. These capabilities are expected to be expanded to other regions and languages later.

This strategic step is also important for Google in increasing advertising revenue. The more time users spend on the platform and the more they interact with visual content, the more opportunities the company has to place targeted ads. This transforms Google Images from a simple utility into a full-fledged social-visual platform.