Liverpool closing in on transfer of Mexican talent Gilberto Mora

·22·Sport
Liverpool closing in on transfer of Mexican talent Gilberto Mora

English club Liverpool is in active negotiations for the transfer of Mexican football's new star, 17-year-old Gilberto Mora. Recognized as one of the most talented teenagers in world football, the midfielder has caught the attention of Europe's top teams with his brilliant performances. Experienced midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who plays for the Merseyside club, also shared his thoughts on this potential transfer. This is reported by Goal.com .

In an interview with Claro Sports, Mac Allister responded to rumors about the young talent coming to Anfield. Although the Argentine footballer stated he does not have concrete information yet, he praised the club's interest. "If they are linking him with Liverpool, it means he is truly a great player. Clubs of this level do not choose candidates for no reason," Mac Allister emphasized.

The race between European giants

It is not just Liverpool involved in the fight for Gilberto Mora, but another English Premier League representative, Arsenal, is also actively participating. Additionally, Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are closely monitoring the player's movements. Previously, Manchester United was also in the race, but the "Red Devils" decided to abandon the plan due to the transfer fee exceeding 34 million pounds (approximately 45 million dollars).

Currently representing Club Tijuana in Mexico, Mora has managed to play 12 matches for the national team in a short period. His ability to play effectively in various positions in the center of the pitch and his game-reading skills are highly rated by experts. The player's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has stated her intention to place her client in the most suitable team for his development.

There are also some legal aspects regarding the transfer of the Mexican talent. According to FIFA rules, Mora cannot sign an official contract with a foreign club until he turns 18. He reaches adulthood in October, which allows Liverpool or other suitors to reach a pre-agreement for the winter transfer window or for the next season.

The Liverpool management sees Gilberto Mora as one of the team's future leaders. The club's strategy of scouting young talents and turning them into world-class stars increases the likelihood of this transfer happening. If the deal is successfully completed, Mora is expected to become one of the brightest foreign players in the Premier League in the coming years.

LiverpoolGilberto MoraTransferPremier LeagueFootball
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